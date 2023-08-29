News you can trust since 1873
25 emotive pictures of Fleetwood fishermen and trawlers including vessels lost at sea

The port of Fleetwood once boomed.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST

It was one of the biggest ports for catch landings in the whole country and these pictures remind us of those who battled treacherous conditions in the North Atlantic. There are some great memories and names which will be familiar to Fleetwood families. There are trawler pictures too and images which reflect life at sea.

Fleetwood fishermen taking a tea break at sea. From left: Colin Pirie, Larry Larsen, Mick Dalton and Keith Robinson. Sitting at the front is Ian Fisher

1. Trawling Memories

Pictured on board an unnamed trawler are Tom Rogerson of Fleetwood on the left and Lenny Rogerson on the right. Joe Rogerson in the centre

2. Trawling Memories

The poignant sight of Fleetwood women waving off their husbands trawlers inspired the Welcome Home statue on the town’s seafront. The photograph dates from the 1960s and was lent to us by Fleetwood man John Noble

3. Trawling Memories

Crew of the Fleetwood trawler Criscilla in the 1970's

4. Trawling Memories

This historic picture was taken on board the Fleetwood trawler Kodama which was later lost with all hands

5. Trawling Memories

Day and night, pitching and rolling, the trawler Goosander battles with the sea

6. Trawling Memories

The launching of the trawler Margaret Wicks in Fleetwood in November 1947 by her namesake - who was the daughter of Mr and Mrs Fred Wicks of Rossall Grange Lane

7. Trawling Memories

The giant crane in position for the re-building of the Jubilee Quay, Fleetwood, in 1972

8. Trawling Memories

