The port of Fleetwood once boomed.
It was one of the biggest ports for catch landings in the whole country and these pictures remind us of those who battled treacherous conditions in the North Atlantic. There are some great memories and names which will be familiar to Fleetwood families. There are trawler pictures too and images which reflect life at sea.
Fleetwood fishermen taking a tea break at sea. From left: Colin Pirie, Larry Larsen, Mick Dalton and Keith Robinson. Sitting at the front is Ian Fisher Photo: contributor
Pictured on board an unnamed trawler are Tom Rogerson of Fleetwood on the left and Lenny Rogerson on the right. Joe Rogerson in the centre Photo: submit
The poignant sight of Fleetwood women waving off their husbands trawlers inspired the Welcome Home statue on the town’s seafront. The photograph dates from the 1960s and was lent to us by Fleetwood man John Noble Photo: Submitted
Crew of the Fleetwood trawler Criscilla in the 1970's Photo: submit
This historic picture was taken on board the Fleetwood trawler Kodama which was later lost with all hands Photo: contributor
Day and night, pitching and rolling, the trawler Goosander battles with the sea Photo: submit
The launching of the trawler Margaret Wicks in Fleetwood in November 1947 by her namesake - who was the daughter of Mr and Mrs Fred Wicks of Rossall Grange Lane Photo: submit
The giant crane in position for the re-building of the Jubilee Quay, Fleetwood, in 1972 Photo: National World