This cracking set of pictures set the scene in 1970.
From Labour Party conferences to kids on the beach and a nod to the moon landings the year before, this was how Blackpool was 53 years ago.
1. Blackpool, 1970
The Strand, Blackpool in 1970 Photo: staff
2. Blackpool, 1970
Blackpool's Central Station building in 1970 when it hosted a bingo hall Photo: National World
3. Blackpool, 1970
Lightsbook Tony Blackburn, first DJ to be heard on Radio 1, was at the height of his popularity when he turned on Blackpool's Lights in 1970 Photo: Historical
4. Blackpool, 1970
Blackpool's tribute to Neil Armstrong in the Space Age display, 1970 (Lightswork Archive copyright) Photo: submit
5. Blackpool, 1970
The Mayor of Blackpool Ald Albert E Stuart JP watches a game of table tennis during his visit to the Blackpool Boys Club Photo: library
6. Blackpool, 1970
Pictured in 1970, this view of Bond Street looking south has seen many changes, not least the demolition in 1984 of South Shore Baptist Church, whose spire be seen in the distance Photo: staff
7. Blackpool, 1970
George Best caught in training in Blackpool by an Evening Gazette photographer in 1970 Photo: Submit
8. Blackpool, 1970
The new look Blackpool Tower frontage nearing completion in 1970 Photo: staff