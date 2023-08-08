News you can trust since 1873
21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1970

This cracking set of pictures set the scene in 1970.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST

From Labour Party conferences to kids on the beach and a nod to the moon landings the year before, this was how Blackpool was 53 years ago.

The Strand, Blackpool in 1970

1. Blackpool, 1970

The Strand, Blackpool in 1970 Photo: staff

Blackpool's Central Station building in 1970 when it hosted a bingo hall

2. Blackpool, 1970

Blackpool's Central Station building in 1970 when it hosted a bingo hall Photo: National World

Lightsbook Tony Blackburn, first DJ to be heard on Radio 1, was at the height of his popularity when he turned on Blackpool's Lights in 1970

3. Blackpool, 1970

Lightsbook Tony Blackburn, first DJ to be heard on Radio 1, was at the height of his popularity when he turned on Blackpool's Lights in 1970 Photo: Historical

Blackpool's tribute to Neil Armstrong in the Space Age display, 1970 (Lightswork Archive copyright)

4. Blackpool, 1970

Blackpool's tribute to Neil Armstrong in the Space Age display, 1970 (Lightswork Archive copyright) Photo: submit

The Mayor of Blackpool Ald Albert E Stuart JP watches a game of table tennis during his visit to the Blackpool Boys Club

5. Blackpool, 1970

The Mayor of Blackpool Ald Albert E Stuart JP watches a game of table tennis during his visit to the Blackpool Boys Club Photo: library

Pictured in 1970, this view of Bond Street looking south has seen many changes, not least the demolition in 1984 of South Shore Baptist Church, whose spire be seen in the distance

6. Blackpool, 1970

Pictured in 1970, this view of Bond Street looking south has seen many changes, not least the demolition in 1984 of South Shore Baptist Church, whose spire be seen in the distance Photo: staff

George Best caught in training in Blackpool by an Evening Gazette photographer in 1970

7. Blackpool, 1970

George Best caught in training in Blackpool by an Evening Gazette photographer in 1970 Photo: Submit

The new look Blackpool Tower frontage nearing completion in 1970

8. Blackpool, 1970

The new look Blackpool Tower frontage nearing completion in 1970 Photo: staff

