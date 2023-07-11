News you can trust since 1873
17 lost scenes of Blackpool in the 1940s

Many of these pictures are from the Gazette’s Glass Plates Photography Archives.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

They’re rare and are an important window to our resort’s past. They reflect a decade in Blackpool from the war years to when Blackpool resurfaced at the start of its glory years. There’s a brilliant shot of Church Street in the rain, a spitfire in the town centre and a chimney where Grange Park is now, being demolished

Church Street close to the junction of Bank Hey Street, with the familiar site of The Grand Theatre ( in the centre) and H Samuels (on the right)

1. Blackpool in the 1940s

Church Street close to the junction of Bank Hey Street, with the familiar site of The Grand Theatre ( in the centre) and H Samuels (on the right) Photo: staff

Blackpool Tower frontage in the 1940s - it was the 'Wonderland of the World'

2. Blackpool in the 1940s

Blackpool Tower frontage in the 1940s - it was the 'Wonderland of the World' Photo: staff

Army trucks moving snow from the Promenade onto the beach

3. Blackpool in the 1940s

Army trucks moving snow from the Promenade onto the beach Photo: staff

Robb Wilton, stage and radio comedian in Blackpool

4. Blackpool in the 1940s

Robb Wilton, stage and radio comedian in Blackpool Photo: staff

Brickworks chimney felling in Blackpool - thought to be where Grange Park is now - undated but probably the 1940s

5. Blackpool in the 1940s

Brickworks chimney felling in Blackpool - thought to be where Grange Park is now - undated but probably the 1940s Photo: staff

This German Messerschmitt, shot down by a World War Two British fighter plane, arrived in Church Street Blackpool . It was on it's way to the old St John's Market site to raise money for the Spitfire Fund

6. Blackpool in the 1940s

This German Messerschmitt, shot down by a World War Two British fighter plane, arrived in Church Street Blackpool . It was on it's way to the old St John's Market site to raise money for the Spitfire Fund Photo: library

Talbot Square looking down The Strand towards Queen Street and the Princess Picture House. Smokers Tobacco Specialists to the right. It's dated 1930s or 1940s

7. Blackpool in the 1940s

Talbot Square looking down The Strand towards Queen Street and the Princess Picture House. Smokers Tobacco Specialists to the right. It's dated 1930s or 1940s Photo: Submit

Stanley Park

8. Blackpool in the 1940s

Stanley Park Photo: staff

