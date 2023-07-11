17 lost scenes of Blackpool in the 1940s
Many of these pictures are from the Gazette’s Glass Plates Photography Archives.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST
They’re rare and are an important window to our resort’s past. They reflect a decade in Blackpool from the war years to when Blackpool resurfaced at the start of its glory years. There’s a brilliant shot of Church Street in the rain, a spitfire in the town centre and a chimney where Grange Park is now, being demolished
