20 scenes which capture life in 1970s Blackpool from nightclubs and discos to back street B&Bs and the beach

This eclectic collection of photos recall an era when Blackpool still thrived at the top as a resort.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

Emotive and nostalgic, they reflect the vibe of the era from local rocks bands and popular night spots to how we spent our summer afternoons on the beach to ice skating and the changing urban scene.

A brilliant scene which shows a young family outside their back street B&B in 1974

1. Blackpool in the 70s

A brilliant scene which shows a young family outside their back street B&B in 1974 Photo: Homer Sykes.

The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach - by now minus the handle, spout and lid! Simon Tate is serving up ice creams in the early 1970s

2. Blackpool in the 70s

The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach - by now minus the handle, spout and lid! Simon Tate is serving up ice creams in the early 1970s Photo: submit

Ken Dodd on Blackpool Tower in the early 1970s

3. Blackpool in the 70s

Ken Dodd on Blackpool Tower in the early 1970s Photo: Submit

Brian London (right) and his business partner Ronnie Hunter outside the 007 Club, Tower Street, Blackpool in the 1970s

4. Blackpool in the 70s

Brian London (right) and his business partner Ronnie Hunter outside the 007 Club, Tower Street, Blackpool in the 1970s Photo: staff

The health centre in Lytham Road

5. Blackpool in the 70s

The health centre in Lytham Road Photo: submit

Blackpool band "The Fits" in the 1970s

6. Blackpool in the 70s

Blackpool band "The Fits" in the 1970s Photo: submit

The Tempo coffee bar in its 1970's heyday

7. Blackpool in the 70s

The Tempo coffee bar in its 1970's heyday Photo: Submit

National Express coach at Coliseum Coach Station Tyldesley Road,

8. Blackpool in the 70s

National Express coach at Coliseum Coach Station Tyldesley Road, Photo: submit

