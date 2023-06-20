20 scenes which capture life in 1970s Blackpool from nightclubs and discos to back street B&Bs and the beach
This eclectic collection of photos recall an era when Blackpool still thrived at the top as a resort.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST
Emotive and nostalgic, they reflect the vibe of the era from local rocks bands and popular night spots to how we spent our summer afternoons on the beach to ice skating and the changing urban scene.
