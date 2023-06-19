News you can trust since 1873
13 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1984

This gallery of photos rewinds 39 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1984.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

It was the time when preparations were being made to build Yeadon Way, the new kidney unit opened at Devonshire Road Hospital and new rides opening at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

A rare view of the junction in November 1984 after the railway bridge was demolished and before the new road bridge carrying Yeadon Way was built. The original was known locally as the 'Ferodo' bridge because of the advert on it's north side

1. Blackpool, 1984

A rare view of the junction in November 1984 after the railway bridge was demolished and before the new road bridge carrying Yeadon Way was built. The original was known locally as the 'Ferodo' bridge because of the advert on it's north side Photo: Submit

Shoemarket was housed in Blackpool's oldest building but was facing demolition

2. Blackpool, 1984

Shoemarket was housed in Blackpool's oldest building but was facing demolition Photo: National World

The kidney ward at Devonshire Road Hospital when it opened at 1984

3. Blackpool, 1984

The kidney ward at Devonshire Road Hospital when it opened at 1984 Photo: Blackpool Gazette

The demolition of South Shore Baptist Church at the junction of Station Road and Bond Street

4. Blackpool, 1984

The demolition of South Shore Baptist Church at the junction of Station Road and Bond Street Photo: staff

Colin Baker tries out a new ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - but which ride was it?

5. Blackpool, 1984

Colin Baker tries out a new ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - but which ride was it? Photo: staff

Fire Station Open Day in 1984

6. Blackpool 1984

Fire Station Open Day in 1984 Photo: staff

Fire Station Open Day on Blackpool Road

7. Blackpool, 1984

Fire Station Open Day on Blackpool Road Photo: staff

Blackpool Illuminations, Fruitopia

8. Blackpool, 1984

Blackpool Illuminations, Fruitopia Photo: submit

