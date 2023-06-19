This gallery of photos rewinds 39 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1984.
It was the time when preparations were being made to build Yeadon Way, the new kidney unit opened at Devonshire Road Hospital and new rides opening at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
1. Blackpool, 1984
A rare view of the junction in November 1984 after the railway bridge was demolished and before the new road bridge carrying Yeadon Way was built. The original was known locally as the 'Ferodo' bridge because of the advert on it's north side Photo: Submit
2. Blackpool, 1984
Shoemarket was housed in Blackpool's oldest building but was facing demolition Photo: National World
3. Blackpool, 1984
The kidney ward at Devonshire Road Hospital when it opened at 1984 Photo: Blackpool Gazette
4. Blackpool, 1984
The demolition of South Shore Baptist Church at the junction of Station Road and Bond Street Photo: staff
5. Blackpool, 1984
Colin Baker tries out a new ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - but which ride was it? Photo: staff
6. Blackpool 1984
Fire Station Open Day in 1984 Photo: staff
7. Blackpool, 1984
Fire Station Open Day on Blackpool Road Photo: staff
8. Blackpool, 1984
Blackpool Illuminations, Fruitopia Photo: submit