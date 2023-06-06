News you can trust since 1873
11 rarely seen pictures which capture Blackpool beach at the height of summer through the decades

These wonderful images are mainly from the archives of Getty Images.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

They evoked true seaside nostalgia and are photos taken nationally for news events happening at the time. But for us, here in Blackpool, they grasp bygone eras and remember Blackpool at the height of the season with Punch and Judy, packed beaches, celebrities and donkey rides.

A fabulous scene of holidaymakers on our wonderful beach in 1960

1. Beach Memories

A fabulous scene of holidaymakers on our wonderful beach in 1960 Photo: submit

Holiday makers watching a family favourite Punch and Judy show in 1960

2. Beach Memories

Holiday makers watching a family favourite Punch and Judy show in 1960 Photo: Fox Photos

This pictures is from a completely different time, but still resonates today. Families enjoy the beach at Blackpool with the North Pier visible in the background in 1903

3. Beach Memories

This pictures is from a completely different time, but still resonates today. Families enjoy the beach at Blackpool with the North Pier visible in the background in 1903 Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Pals Of The Beach. These girls from Tower Circus make quite a pet of 'Pal' a young seal on the beach

4. Beach Memories

Pals Of The Beach. These girls from Tower Circus make quite a pet of 'Pal' a young seal on the beach Photo: Hulton Archive

A crowd of happy children run toward Mr Brown, the superintendent of the Blackpool holiday home they were enjoying which offered a sea side break for poor children in the Manchester area

5. Beach Memories

A crowd of happy children run toward Mr Brown, the superintendent of the Blackpool holiday home they were enjoying which offered a sea side break for poor children in the Manchester area Photo: Fox Photos

Three girls enjoying a game of cricket on the beach in 1937

6. Beach Memories

Three girls enjoying a game of cricket on the beach in 1937 Photo: Fox Photos

British actress Billie Whitelaw relaxing on the seafront when she was starring 'Progress In The Park', 1961

7. Beach Memories

British actress Billie Whitelaw relaxing on the seafront when she was starring 'Progress In The Park', 1961 Photo: John Pratt

A welcome cooler, 1939

8. Beach Memories

A welcome cooler, 1939 Photo: Hulton Archive

