News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1987

This gallery of photos rewinds 46 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1987
By Claire Lark
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Families sheltering from the heat in the summer, how Blackpool Airport looked and a peek at giant rock rolling rounds up moments within a year.

In case you missed them: 14 of Blackpool's derelict and abandoned places including creepy hotels, B&Bs and old shops

20 unearthed images of Cleveleys town centre through the decades including Victoria Road West, Rossall Road and The Crescent

9 pictures of Blackpool hotels which are the oldest in the resort - including The Cliffs, The Metropole and The Imperial

The Hop Inn, pictured in May 1987

1. Blackpool - 1987

The Hop Inn, pictured in May 1987 Photo: library

Photo Sales
This is a cracking pictures of a family seeking shade under the footbridge on Blackpool seafront

2. Blackpool - 1987

This is a cracking pictures of a family seeking shade under the footbridge on Blackpool seafront Photo: library

Photo Sales
Sir Hiram Maxims Flying Machine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

3. Blackpol - 1987

Sir Hiram Maxims Flying Machine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
Blackpool Airport how it was in 1987

4. Blackpool - 1987

Blackpool Airport how it was in 1987 Photo: library

Photo Sales
Department store Binns in 1987

5. Blackpool - 1987

Department store Binns in 1987 Photo: library

Photo Sales
Blackpool Gazette's final edition from the Victoria Street building in 1987

6. Blackpool - 1987

Blackpool Gazette's final edition from the Victoria Street building in 1987 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Imperial Hotel was described as the "most televised hotel in England" in 1987

7. Blackpool - 1987

Imperial Hotel was described as the "most televised hotel in England" in 1987 Photo: Library

Photo Sales
This giant stick of candy was a rock solid record. The 500lb monster entered the Guiness Book of Records as the largest rock around. Nine feet, two inches long and 14 1/2 inches thick, the rock rolled off the production line at Blackpool's Fylde Confectionery Company after a marathon cooling session

8. Blackpool - 1987

This giant stick of candy was a rock solid record. The 500lb monster entered the Guiness Book of Records as the largest rock around. Nine feet, two inches long and 14 1/2 inches thick, the rock rolled off the production line at Blackpool's Fylde Confectionery Company after a marathon cooling session Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool AirportCleveleys