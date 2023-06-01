11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1987
This gallery of photos rewinds 46 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1987
By Claire Lark
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Families sheltering from the heat in the summer, how Blackpool Airport looked and a peek at giant rock rolling rounds up moments within a year.
