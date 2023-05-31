These pictures flashback to another era – to the heart of Cleveleys town centre.
They show crowds waiting for the arrival of Princess Margaret in 1954 whilst other photos are taken from rooftops to give a birds eye view of places you will recognise. Time stands still in captured moments...
The junction at Victoria Road West in Cleveleys Photo: National World
Banners on Rossall Road welcome Princess Margaret to Cleveleys in 1954 Photo: National World
Looking in a seaward direction, this photo shows shops on Victoria Road West on the section of road east of the tramlines Photo: National World
The Victoria Hotel, it's hardly changed has it? No date with it unfortunately Photo: National World
Victoria Road Gardens, the girl in the picture is Barbara Jackson Photo: National World
This picture of the square at Victoria Road in Cleveleys was taken from the roof of the Odeon Cinema Photo: National World
Jubilee Gardens playground - spot the helter skelter in the background Photo: National World
People line The Crescent waiting for a glimpse of Princess Margaret Photo: National World