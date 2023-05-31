News you can trust since 1873
20 unearthed images of Cleveleys town centre through the decades including Victoria Road West, Rossall Road and The Crescent

These pictures flashback to another era – to the heart of Cleveleys town centre.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st May 2023, 15:45 BST

They show crowds waiting for the arrival of Princess Margaret in 1954 whilst other photos are taken from rooftops to give a birds eye view of places you will recognise. Time stands still in captured moments...

The junction at Victoria Road West in Cleveleys

Banners on Rossall Road welcome Princess Margaret to Cleveleys in 1954

Looking in a seaward direction, this photo shows shops on Victoria Road West on the section of road east of the tramlines

The Victoria Hotel, it's hardly changed has it? No date with it unfortunately

Victoria Road Gardens, the girl in the picture is Barbara Jackson

This picture of the square at Victoria Road in Cleveleys was taken from the roof of the Odeon Cinema

Jubilee Gardens playground - spot the helter skelter in the background

People line The Crescent waiting for a glimpse of Princess Margaret

