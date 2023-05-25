News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

14 of Blackpool's derelict and abandoned places including creepy hotels, B&Bs and old shops

The seaside resort has sadly seen some of its buildings decline into dereliction over recent years.
By Claire Lark
Published 25th May 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:45 BST

These buildings are just a few examples of that deterioration and it’s sad to see. Just a couple of doors away from each other near Gynn Square are two perfectly sited hotel buildings which have been left boarded up and derelict with no sign of improvement. But it’s not just the hotel trade, run down shops and cafes are aplenty. They have been left locked up, some with their interiors in tact as if the owners have turned the key and walked away.

This building occupies a prime site on the promenade near Gynn Square. It still operated at the Queensgate Hotel until a few years ago but is no nothing more than an eyesore - and it's creepy

1. Abandoned and Derelict

This building occupies a prime site on the promenade near Gynn Square. It still operated at the Queensgate Hotel until a few years ago but is no nothing more than an eyesore - and it's creepy Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This bank of commercial properties are on Central Drive. You can still see the old Harlequin Cafe sign and above was the Pennine Hotel

2. Abandoned and Derelict

This bank of commercial properties are on Central Drive. You can still see the old Harlequin Cafe sign and above was the Pennine Hotel Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The boarded up Moorfield Hotel in King Edward Avenue

3. Abandoned and Derelict

The boarded up Moorfield Hotel in King Edward Avenue Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This building used to be the Sherwood Hotel and is one of Blackpool's older buildings. Despite it being an eyesore, it still has that Baroque style. It's boarded up with debris at the front. It's a sad state and in a prime position at Gynn Square

4. Abandoned and Derelict

This building used to be the Sherwood Hotel and is one of Blackpool's older buildings. Despite it being an eyesore, it still has that Baroque style. It's boarded up with debris at the front. It's a sad state and in a prime position at Gynn Square Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Blackpool