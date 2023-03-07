News you can trust since 1873
9 pictures of Blackpool hotels which are the oldest in the resort - including The Cliffs, The Metropole and The Imperial

They are the most well-known, the ones people search for to book a holiday and those which have survived the test of time - including some which span more than two centuries.

By Claire Lark
12 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 1:17pm

They are nine of Blackpool and the Fylde’s oldest places to stay and some have been around since the 1700s. Did you know that the Metropole Hotel is the only seaward side hotel in Blackpool? Or that the Norbreck Castle Hotel started out as a place for lavish, private parties? The pictures are contrasted with scenes from how they look today. They have incredible histories and still have pride of place in our resort.

The Cliffs Hotel in North Shore was built in 1921 and stands proudly, as it name suggests, on Blackpool's cliffs at Gynn Square

1. Blackpool's Oldest Hotels

Photo: National World

The Clifton Hotel, as it was, in Talbot Square during the 1950s and how it looks today as Forshaw's Hotel. The original hotel on the site was one of four of the oldest inns in Blackpool dating from the 1780s. When the Clifton Arms Hotel was built around 1865, it was entered through the original Forshaw’s building from the seafront

2. Blackpool's Oldest Hotels

Photo: National World

The Old Coach House is one of the oldest properties in South Shore and has a fascinating history dating back to its construction in 1851. It's a former vicarage and is reputed to be haunted

3. Blackpool's Oldest Hotels

Photo: National World

The Cliff's Hotel on Queens Promenade was built in 1921. It is Baroque style and constructed of red brick and yellow terracotta. The building was extended in the mid 1930s and an underground car park was added. By this stage the hotel encompassed the entire block between King Edward Avenue and Empress Drive

4. Blackpool's Oldest Hotels

Photo: National World

