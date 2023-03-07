9 pictures of Blackpool hotels which are the oldest in the resort - including The Cliffs, The Metropole and The Imperial
They are the most well-known, the ones people search for to book a holiday and those which have survived the test of time - including some which span more than two centuries.
By Claire Lark
12 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 1:17pm
They are nine of Blackpool and the Fylde’s oldest places to stay and some have been around since the 1700s. Did you know that the Metropole Hotel is the only seaward side hotel in Blackpool? Or that the Norbreck Castle Hotel started out as a place for lavish, private parties? The pictures are contrasted with scenes from how they look today. They have incredible histories and still have pride of place in our resort.
