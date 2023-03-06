News you can trust since 1873
9 lost factories which employed generations of Blackpool people - including TVR and Allied Bakeries

Blackpool industry has thrived through the decades in factories across the Fylde Coast.

By Claire Lark
11 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:55pm

From Blackpool’s famous sports car manufacturer TVR to Allied Bakeries which supplied the Fylde Coast in bread for generations, many people will remember these factories from back in the day. Whether it be passing them on the way to school or work or as an employee, they are full of memories and offered employment to thousands of workers. There are nine featured and they once thrived on the Fylde Coast but through the wheels of change are now left to the pages of history books.

1. Lost Factories

TVR was one of Blackpool's biggest success stories until it closed its factory in 2006 at a cost of 250 jobs

Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

2. Lost Factories

Sir William Lyons Bloomfield Road factory. William Lyons was born in Blackpool and started out making motorcycle side-cars but his business success came as the co-founder of Jaguar Cars

Photo: Submit

3. Lost Factories

Allied Bakeries factory closed in 2000 leaving 160 staff redundant

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Lost Factories

This was Magnet Kitchens factory in Fleetwood, also known as Easthams Kitchens

Photo: submit

