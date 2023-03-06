9 lost factories which employed generations of Blackpool people - including TVR and Allied Bakeries
Blackpool industry has thrived through the decades in factories across the Fylde Coast.
By Claire Lark
11 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:55pm
From Blackpool’s famous sports car manufacturer TVR to Allied Bakeries which supplied the Fylde Coast in bread for generations, many people will remember these factories from back in the day. Whether it be passing them on the way to school or work or as an employee, they are full of memories and offered employment to thousands of workers. There are nine featured and they once thrived on the Fylde Coast but through the wheels of change are now left to the pages of history books.
