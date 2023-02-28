News you can trust since 1873
Lost shops: 16 pictures of Blackpool shops in and around Houndshill which we loved in the 90s and 00s

Blackpool’s shopping habits have changed so much over the years resulting in the closure of many beloved favourites

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

The pictures remember some of the beloved stores where we shopped in the 90s and 00s – you are bound to remember them.

1. Shops we miss...

Virgin Megastore and JJB Sports were in Church Street. This was in 2000

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. The shops we miss...

Mothercare was a one-stop shop for everything new parents needed in Blackpool - baby clothes, prams, cots, bottles... you name it, they had it

Photo: National World

3. Shops we miss...

Faith in Houndshill was already closing down in this picture

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Shops we miss...

This was Pilot clothes shop in Houndshill in 2005

Photo: Bill Johnson

