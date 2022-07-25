This incredible scene shows hoteliers queuing up to have a first tour of the amusement centre Coral Island in 1981
19 candid scenes of Blackpool town centre which capture moments in time during the 1980s - including Coral Island, Victoria Street, Lewis's, the Golden Mile and North Pier

The 1980s are close to the heart of a whole generation – memories of shopping on a Saturday afternoon, bus rides into town with mates, chips on the seafront and the sounds of the arcades which echoed along the Golden Mile.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:45 pm

This eclectic mix of photos brings together elements which made Blackpool what it was during those times – candid images of the places, people and moments in time.

1. Candid Blackpool

Lewis's to the left in this reflection photo from 1988

Photo: National World

2. Candid Blackpool

This is a cracking photo of a family using the old pedestrian bridge as a shady spot to sit during the summer on 1983. Looking beyond the beach looks packed

Photo: National World

3. Candid Blackpool

Side stalls to the right and the pedestrian bridge which crossed over to Bank Hey Street. And, of course, the recognisable building which once housed Blackpool's famous Palace Nightclub

Photo: National World

4. Candid Blackpool

The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street

Photo: staff

