The Big Wheel was a prominent landmark which opened in 1896 on the corner of Coronation Street and Adelaide Street. The scene has been replicated almost perfectly and there's one important part of the landscape which will, of course, never change
13 contrasting scenes which show striking changes to Blackpool's landscape including Devonshire Road School, Lewis's, South Shore Open Air Baths, Derby Baths, North Shore Station and the Big Wheel

It’s incredible how landscapes change, almost unnoticed sometimes as it can be a gradual process.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:45 pm

But when comparing like for like, it shows how towns evolve and how iconic landmarks which were once such important elements of an urban landscape can be erased forever.

These photos remind us of Blackpool’s most iconic buildings and scenes from the past in contrast to how they look today.

1. Changing Blackpool

Derby Baths in its heyday. Demolished in the 1980s, the site remains empty to this day alongside the Grand Hotel

2. National World

Aldi is now sited where the old Oxford Hotel in Waterloo Road once stood. It closed in 2009 and demolished in 2015

3. National World

The Grosvenor Pub on the corner of Cookson Street contrasting with a new development currently underway

4. Changing Blackpool

This shows Devonshire Road Hospital in the days when it was central to medical services across the Fylde Coast. It was later named Devonshire Road Infectious Diseases Hospital and was eventually demolished in 2007. At the moment it is being used to temporarily site Blackpool Ambulance Station

