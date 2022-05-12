Champion Chippy owner David Seamark, ran the Fisher's Plaice chip shop on Westcliffe Drive, Layton Blackpool in 1996. Pic shows David's 7 month-old son trying to pinch a chip, together with Donna Seamark (left) and shop manageress Karen Taylor.
Blackpool's best loved chippies: 20 nostalgic pictures of places in and around the resort which fed us fish and chips in the 1990s

Who doesn’t love fish and chips?

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:52 pm

And where better to grab a chippy tea than in Blackpool – arguably the home of the classic British favourite. These were some of the area’s favourites in the 1990s, were any near you? Some are still going strong.

1. Chippies of the 90s

Blackpool Tower catering assistant Lisa Haddock tucks into a plate of fish and chips at the Horace Harbuckles Fish and Chips Restaraunt at Blackpool Tower, 1997

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Chippies of the 90s

The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Best chippes

Yorkshire Fisheries on Topping Street has always been a firm favourite

Photo: Mark Pearson

4. Chippies of the 90s

The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997

Photo: Dave Nelson

