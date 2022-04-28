This photo was taken when Blackpool town centre McDonald's opened in April 1982. Six year old Lee Scott, of Charnley Road tucks into a Big Mac with Angela Gill (left) and Alison Ankers. Look at the queue behind them of people waiting for their first taste of McDonald's
Reminiscing over fast food takeaways in Blackpool: 21 pictures where we grabbed a bite to eat in the 80s and 90s including Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's and Wimpy

These photos will bring back memories of Blackpool's fast food takeaways – when the big names we’ve all come to know and love began opening up in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:11 pm

Our eating habits were changing and fast food style eateries began to take over. Some of these go back a bit and it’s fascinating to see how rebranding has altered the venues over the years. There’s others as well – Burgerdome is in there, remember that after nights out in Blackpool?

1. Favourite fast food takeaways

This was the very first Kentucky Fried Chicken in Blackpool on Whitegate Drive. It opened 51 years ago in 1971

2. Favourite fast food places

This was THE place to go after spilling onto the streets from Blackpool's nightclubs. Burgerdome in Talbot Road, 1990

3. Favourite fast food takeaways

Domino's Pizza, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys in 1999

4. Favourite fast food takeaways

The days when a fiver covered it. Another from Wimpy in Blackpool, 1985. The writing was on the wall with the caption on the back 'Fast Food is out to overtake the delicacies of yesteryear' they meant pie n peas, cockels, mussels, whelks and oysters!

