Remember Rock of Ages?
Remember Rock of Ages?

21 pictures which bring back memories of our favourite places to eat in Blackpool during the 80s and 90s

With its tourism firmly on the map, Blackpool has its fair share of restaurants to choose from.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:13 pm

Some of these are still going strong whilst others were once loved but lost as the years rolled by. These photos are sure to bring back memories from nights out with mates, celebrations and first dates. There are a couple of takeaways thrown in and a popular cafe too. Can you remember these eating establishments when they looked like this back in the day? Let us know in the comments if there are any of your favourites we’ve missed and we’ll dig further into our archives to find them.

Undefined: readMore

18 Blackpool pictures which were at the heart of what was happening in 1992

The Syndicate - 37 scenes taking you right back to Blackpool's nightclub of the noughties

1. Blackpool restaurants

The Peppermill in Birley Street, still going strong. This was in June 1986

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool restaurants

Coasters on the Pleasure Beach's Ocean Boulevard in 1991. Looks like it was a hot one...

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool's restaurants

West Coast Rock Cafe as it was in 1995

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool restaurants

Lobster Pot in Market Street, 1981. This was taken when a window had been broken - check the witty sign

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 5