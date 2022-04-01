Catapulted to clubland’s centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. It was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West. Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.

These photos are from some of the most memorable nights showing crowd scenes and the DJs who kept the music spinning. There was a teen night too – the kids featured loved it. They would be in their thirties now. Celebrities and the crowd from Manchester’s Hacienda were also frequent visitors.

In case you missed them:

The Syndicate Feeling the energy in the 2009 - DJ Paul Taylor

The Syndicate Lucie Jones, who starred on X-Factor, performing in 2009

The Syndicate DJ Dave Pearce at The Syndicate, 2008

The Syndicate This was where it all began - opening night in 2002