The National Federation of Fish Friers has warned that cod supplies have increased in price by 75% since October.

Meanwhile fish and chip shops have also seen an 81% increase in the cost of haddock in the last year, a 120% rise in the cost of mushy peas and a 40% surge in the cost of batter.

The NFFF is also urging the UK Government to reconsider its plan to increase VAT on food and soft drinks back from 12.5% to 20% in April which it said is an added concern for the industry.

However, while prices continue to rise in Blackpool there are plenty of chippies where you can enjoy a chippy tea for well under £10.

These are 7 of the best chippies in Blackpool with fish and chip meals for under £7:

1. Bentleys Fish & Chip Shop Bentleys Fish & Chip Shop, 131 Bond Street Bond street, Blackpool FY4 1HG England | 01253 346085 | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (1,071 Google reviews) | Large portion of fish and chips to takeaway for £6.00 Photo Sales

2. C Fresh Foxhall Fish & Chips C Fresh Foxhall Fish & Chips, 72-74 Foxhall Road, Blackpool FY1 5BL | 01253 462623 | Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (495 Google reviews) | Regular cod and chips to takeaway for £6.75 Photo Sales

3. Elizabeth Street Fish & Chips Elizabeth Street Fish & Chips, 111 Elizabeth St, Blackpool FY1 3LZ | 01253 295093 | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) | Regular fish and chips to takeaway for £5.55 Photo Sales

4. Harrowside Fish & Chips Harrowside Fish & Chips, 67 Harrowside, Blackpool FY4 1QH | 01253 404817 | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (140 Google reviews) | Extra large fish and chips to takeaway for £6.00 Photo Sales