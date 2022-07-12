The doors were closed, barred and bolted to visitors leaving the facility abandoned and awaiting its fate. In the background there were plans to turn the old Olympic pool into an untra-modern seaside complex but as we know, that didn’t happen and the building was eventually pulled down. The photos capture how eerily quiet it must have been after the doors shut. Gone was the noise from children splashing or the echoes of chatter. All that remained was debris on the side of an empty pool, a maze of disused tunnels and water pipes and changing rooms with nobody there.