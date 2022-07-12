Eerie emptiness captured in rare photos of Blackpool Derby Baths after it was closed and left abandoned

These images of Derby Baths were taken in March 1989, exactly a year since Blackpool Council took the controversial decision to close the pool.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:55 am
The Black Hole - the water had been replaced by debris in this photo in the months between the closure of the pool and when demolition began

The doors were closed, barred and bolted to visitors leaving the facility abandoned and awaiting its fate. In the background there were plans to turn the old Olympic pool into an untra-modern seaside complex but as we know, that didn’t happen and the building was eventually pulled down. The photos capture how eerily quiet it must have been after the doors shut. Gone was the noise from children splashing or the echoes of chatter. All that remained was debris on the side of an empty pool, a maze of disused tunnels and water pipes and changing rooms with nobody there.

The changing rooms. One of the doors is propped up on the side - a far cry from the bustling days of the pool in its heyday

Lane dividers discarded at the side of the pool in this photo
The pool completely empty of water - for the last time
This was under the pool. There was a maze of tunnels where the water was pumped through
A pool brush cast aside with mats and debris littering the pool area
An old sink and a window frame among the maze of pipes which had ceased to operate by the time this photo was taken
The pool emptied of water was a rare sight
There wouldn't be anymore diving from the top board
Half a million gallons of water had been drained from the main pool, emptied through miles of underground water pipes in the maze of tunnels beneath the baths. Outside on the promenade there were broken signs of the building's bad times
A sad sight - a broken chair and debris in the derelict building
