13 lost scenes of Blackpool shops and streets back to the 80s - including Top Shop and inside Marks and Spencer

These pictures bring some of our favourite shops into sharp focus, mainly during the 1980s.

By Claire Lark
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 8:20am

It was a time when every unit and shop was filled with trade and people would pack the streets on a Saturday afternoon hunting for a bargain. It was the last era of true high street shopping before the age of Internet shopping began to tighten its grip.

1. Lost shopping days

Every teen's favourite Top Shop and Top Man, 1987

2. Lost shopping days

Burton Menswear at the entrance to Houndshill

3. Lost shopping days

Leonard Dews in 1990

4. Lost shopping days

Littlewoods, another much-loved store gone from the high street

