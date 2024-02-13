News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

19 nostalgic Cleveleys pictures which capture Victoria Road West and the town centre, 70s, 80s and 90s

Bustling Cleveleys.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Feb 2023, 13:12 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 13:59 GMT

Where other Fylde Coast towns have suffered through the demise of high streets, Cleveleys has bucked the trend and continues to be a magnet for tourists with its eclectic mix of shops.

These photos go back through the decades and highlight how things were back in the day – not much difference really only a change in shops. Can you remember some of them?

In case you missed them: Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

22 charming photos of Blackpool in its heyday - its streets, beach and shops through a lost era

20 lost scenes of iconic Fylde Coast pubs which have gone forever

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Looking down a bustling Victoria Road West, mid-90s

1. Cleveleys Street Scenes

Looking down a bustling Victoria Road West, mid-90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Victoria Road West in the 1990s. The Regal Hotel to the left

2. Cleveleys Street Scenes

Victoria Road West in the 1990s. The Regal Hotel to the left Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This picture at the Victoria Road junction was taken for the Tramway Centenary in 1985

3. Cleveleys Street Scenes

This picture at the Victoria Road junction was taken for the Tramway Centenary in 1985 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Victoria Road West in 1995 - Independent Estate Agents and Harper and Pye

4. Cleveleys Street Scenes

Victoria Road West in 1995 - Independent Estate Agents and Harper and Pye Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Can you remember these shops as they were in April 1994?

5. Cleveleys Street Scenes

Can you remember these shops as they were in April 1994? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A busy scene at the junction of Victoria Road West and The Crescent

6. Cleveleys Street Scenes

A busy scene at the junction of Victoria Road West and The Crescent Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CleveleysBlackpool