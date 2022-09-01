News you can trust since 1873
The iconic Broadway in Fleetwood was the place to be in the 80s and 90s. It was rammed in its heyday, the place where many Fleetwood people enjoyed their first pint and it was the home of football tournaments. This was 1996
20 lost scenes of iconic Fylde Coast pubs which have gone forever

The number of pubs have diminished dramatically in recent years.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:45 pm

Many of these pubs from Fylde Coast towns disappeared a long time ago, others more recently since the pandemic. It was revealed recently that the number of pubs in England and Wales has fallen below 40,000 for the first time and that there are 7,000 fewer than a decade ago. It’s a sign on the times but how many of these do you remember?

1. Fylde's lost pubs

The Talbot, Lytham in 1988

Photo: submit

2. Fylde's lost pubs

The Jolly Sailor was a popular haunt in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Fylde's lost pubs

Chaplins Poulton - previously and in its later days The Royal Oak. This was November 1984

Photo: Submit

4. Fylde's lost pubs

The Ship pub was in Warren Street, Fleetwood

Photo: National World

