20 lost scenes of iconic Fylde Coast pubs which have gone forever
The number of pubs have diminished dramatically in recent years.
By Claire Lark
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:45 pm
Many of these pubs from Fylde Coast towns disappeared a long time ago, others more recently since the pandemic. It was revealed recently that the number of pubs in England and Wales has fallen below 40,000 for the first time and that there are 7,000 fewer than a decade ago. It’s a sign on the times but how many of these do you remember?
In case you missed them: 15 nostalgic pictures of popular Blackpool pubs that are no longer with us
32 scenes from nights out at Blackpool Queen Street bars and clubs through the 90s, 00s and 10s - including Walkabout and Funny Girls
LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 5