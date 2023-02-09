News you can trust since 1873
22 charming photos of Blackpool in its heyday - its streets, beach and shops through a lost era

These brilliant images unearthed from our archives show Blackpool when it was in its prime as an archetypal seaside resort.

By Claire Lark
31 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 9:24am

It drew holidaymakers in their thousands, look at the beach photos to see how people flocked to the sands. They could enjoy donkey rides, ice creams, have their fortunes told and enjoy everything the Golden Mile had to offer. There are wonderful scenes of the streets we still shop in too, they have changed beyond recognition as well as buildings and places which are lost to history.

1. 1950s Blackpool

A rare colour photo outside Abingdon Street Market where morning shoppers are waiting for the the tram to Marton

2. 1950s Blackpool

This is a classic 1950s view of Blackpool Beach in the 1950s taken from the book Blackpool and the Fylde Coast Memories by Andrew Mitchell and Steve Ainsworth

3. 1950s Blackpool

The Promenade and Talbot Square in the mid 1950s. From the left, businesses include the EH Booth store and cafe above, Williams and Son Chemist, the Nutbrown Arcade selling Nutbrown Kitchen Equipment and a small shop advertising Blackpool rock. On the corner is an empty shop with the Royal Liver Assurance office and the Entertainments and Accommodation Ltd above

4. 1950s Blackpool

This was the view from the roof of the Odeon Cinema, Cleveleys looking back towards Blackpool from the Crescent along Fleetwood Road and Kelso Avenue

