22 charming photos of Blackpool in its heyday - its streets, beach and shops through a lost era
These brilliant images unearthed from our archives show Blackpool when it was in its prime as an archetypal seaside resort.
By Claire Lark
31 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 9:24am
It drew holidaymakers in their thousands, look at the beach photos to see how people flocked to the sands. They could enjoy donkey rides, ice creams, have their fortunes told and enjoy everything the Golden Mile had to offer. There are wonderful scenes of the streets we still shop in too, they have changed beyond recognition as well as buildings and places which are lost to history.
In case you missed them: Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town
31 evocative images of Blackpool streets, landmarks, shops and nightclubs which set the scene in the 1990s
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 6