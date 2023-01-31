News you can trust since 1873
31 evocative images of Blackpool streets, landmarks, shops and nightclubs which set the scene in the 1990s

The 1990s seem like yesterday but we are talking 30 odd years ago.

By Claire Lark
5 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:05am

And so much has changed in Blackpool, as three decades would. This collection of photos set the scene for how Blackpool looked during those memorable years. From the shops we have lost to street views, landmarks and pictures of the nightclubs we miss the most.

1. Your Blackpool, 1990s

British Home Stores, so central to shopping in Blackpool in the 90s

2. Your Blackpool 1990s

When Birley Street was pedestrianised in 1996 it was envisaged as Blackpool's answer to Paris, with pavement cafes and a relaxed continental atmosphere

3. Your Blackpool, 1990s

The Big One at the Pleasure Beach in 1994

4. Your Blackpool, 1990s

Funny Girls in Queen Street, 1999

