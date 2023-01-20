34 retro scenes from much-loved Yates's Wine Lodge - the beating heart of Blackpool's nightlife for decades
These photos rewind to remember one of Blackpool’s iconic venues
By Claire Lark
Yates’s Wine Lodge in Talbot Road was central to nights out back in the 1980s and 1990s and decades either side of that until it sadly succumbed to a huge blaze in 2009. But we can’t take away the memories and these photos tap into the incredibly popular venue, the people, moments and how it looked and changed through the years. You are bound to recognise some faces...
