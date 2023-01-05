News you can trust since 1873
13 scenes to take you right back to Brian London's 007 Club and Blackpool Football Club's Tangerine Nightspot in the 70s and 90s

These gems focus on two popular nightclubs which many will remember.

By Claire Lark
11 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:56am

Tangerine Nightspot on Bloomfield Road was home to summer residencies for cabaret as well as being a nightclub and a place for BFC meetings and other occasions. It was at its height in the 1990s and people still have fond memories of nights out there. And the 007 club, which was opened on Topping Street by Blackpool boxer Brian London in the late 60s, was one of the first nightclubs to open in Blackpool. It was popular among England’s sporting elite as well as locals and carried the resort’s nightlife scene right through the 70s. Do you have any photos to share from these two clubs? Email [email protected]

1. Tangerine and 007

Brian London and business partner Ronnie Hunter opened their new Topping Street operation in 1977. It cost £60,000 to set up

2. Tangerine and 007

This was the Tangerine Club back in 1995

3. Tangerine and 007

In 1971 George Best played for Manchester United at Bloomfield Road then went to the 007 in Tower Street where he signalled the start of the party on the drums with Brian London

4. Tangerine and 007

Tangerine Tango: Jack Diamond, Jan Brett and Jimmy Cricket at the Tangerine Nightspot, 1998

