Tangerine Nightspot on Bloomfield Road was home to summer residencies for cabaret as well as being a nightclub and a place for BFC meetings and other occasions. It was at its height in the 1990s and people still have fond memories of nights out there. And the 007 club, which was opened on Topping Street by Blackpool boxer Brian London in the late 60s, was one of the first nightclubs to open in Blackpool. It was popular among England’s sporting elite as well as locals and carried the resort’s nightlife scene right through the 70s. Do you have any photos to share from these two clubs? Email [email protected]