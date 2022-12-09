News you can trust since 1873
Out on the town with pals at Club Heaven and Hell
32 brilliant scenes of girls nights out at Blackpool nightclubs in the 90s and 00s

These photos rewind back to the 90s and 00s capturing girls out with their pals in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

Once it’s arranged, a girls night out is a greatly looked forward to event. And with plenty of places to go to get the drinks flowing, these photos from the archives remember the best of them. Are you pictured?

1. Girls Night Out

Out out at Heaven and Hell

Photo: Kelby Garside

2. Girl Night Out

Revellers at Blackpool's Brannigans way back in 1999

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Girls Night Out

Brannigans, 2003

Photo: Submit

4. Girls Night Out

Girls out together at Heaven and Hell in the 00s

Photo: Kelby Garside

