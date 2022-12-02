News you can trust since 1873
Deborah Brown, Juan Tirado and Russ Brown at West Coast Rock Cafe
32 nightlife scenes captured in Blackpool pubs, clubs and bars during the decade of the 00s

Some cracking pub life photos in this clutch of memories, from the decade of the noughties.

By Claire Lark
49 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 4:30pm

Re-openings, launch nights, venue birthdays and general pictures of people having a night out, as well as those who kept the beer flowing behind the bars. There are some surprises from other popular venues across the Fylde Coast, some long gone. Who didn’t like a good night out back in the day? These remind us what it was like…

1. Pub Life

Merrie England Pub Stars Finalists with Joey Blower in 2004

Photo: Submit

2. Pub Life

Soul Suite in Queen Street opening night - Soul Story performing

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Pub Life

Soul Suite opening night. L-R Paula Davies, Steve Nattress and Nicola Terry.

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. On the town

Projects manager Terrie Howard with Nadia Leaming at the opening night at the Golden Eagle Pub

Photo: Mark Pearson

