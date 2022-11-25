News you can trust since 1873
Club-goers at the Waterfront

33 brilliant scenes from much-missed Blackpool nightclubs taking you right back to the 90s and early 00s

Blackpool’s incredible 1990s era was the pinnacle of nightclubs, going out, pub crawls and generally having a blast in our fabulous resort.

By Claire Lark
25 minutes ago
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 4:06pm

These photos capture people having the time of their lives in some of Blackpool best loved and equally missed venues. They were endless, so many places to go… have a look and immerse in the memories.

1. On the town...

Alan Ward - one of the DJ's at Bobby Joe's back in the 90s

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. On the town

A hen night in full swing at Bobby Joes in 1999

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. On the town...

Foam party in full swing at Disciples, 2000

Photo: Fineline Photography

4. On the town...

Heaven and Hell, 1998

Photo: Mike Foster

