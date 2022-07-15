A scene from the Litten Tree in 2005
A scene from the Litten Tree in 2005

32 scenes from nights out at Blackpool Queen Street bars and clubs through the 90s, 00s and 10s - including Walkabout and Funny Girls

Right back to the late 1990s, these photo gems will have you reminiscing about nights out at the bars and clubs in Queen Street.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:45 pm

It was where Funny Girls first opened in 1994 and also where Walkabout quickly became the place to be in the 00s. It’s a small, niche area and is well-known for its nightlife. The Littern Tree is there, so is Roxy’s and Sugar Sugar.

In case you missed them: 34 scenes from nights out at Blackpool town centre bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s - including Rumours and Yates's

Heaven and Hell nightclub 90s and 00s - 34 scenes which will take you right back to those big nights out in Blackpool

Scenes from Blackpool nightclubs in the 1990s - 27 pictures that will take you right back

1. Queen Street nightlife

The reopening of Walkabout in 2013

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Queen Street nightlife

Walkabout, always a popular haunt

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Queen Street nightlife

Opening night of 'Sugar Sugar' bar restaurant in 2005

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales

4. Queen Street nightlife

Looks like a fancy dress night at The Litten Tree in 2005

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 8