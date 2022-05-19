This was a scene at Rumours in 1998
This was a scene at Rumours in 1998

34 scenes from nights out at Blackpool town centre bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s - including Rumours and Yates's

These pictures dug from our archives bring back memories of some of Blackpool’s legendary pubs, clubs and bars where you might have spent nights out in the 1990s and 2000s.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Rumours was massive in its day, a fun club which was always up there as a place not to be missed. And how can we forget Yates’s? Or Yates Wine Lodge to give it its full name. There are others too as well as pictures of bar staff who kept the drinks flowing – they are sure to have you reminiscing.

A packed Yates Wine Lodge in 1998

Rumours Nightclub in Talbot Square

DJ Steve Martell at Rumours in 1998

Colin Hain Assistant manager (2nd right) celebrates the opening of Blackpools Bar Red with (left to right) Frez Freston, Katie Morgan and Rachael Charlton

