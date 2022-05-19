Rumours was massive in its day, a fun club which was always up there as a place not to be missed. And how can we forget Yates’s? Or Yates Wine Lodge to give it its full name. There are others too as well as pictures of bar staff who kept the drinks flowing – they are sure to have you reminiscing.
In case you missed them:
Scenes from Brannigans in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - 42 pictures that will take you right back
LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 9