It welcomed celebrities through its doors, was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights and he said: “It has been a magnificent adventure over the last three years and every weekend is a new experience. It is like one big happy family at Club Sanuk and the locals love it here. There is a genuine warmth and feelgood factor inside the club and the atmosphere on the I Love Sunday party nights are first class.” Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…