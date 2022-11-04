News you can trust since 1873
Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront
38 scenes from nights out at Club Sanuk in Blackpool right back to when it first opened in the 00s

Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following through the decade

By Claire Lark
59 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 4:40pm

It welcomed celebrities through its doors, was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights and he said: “It has been a magnificent adventure over the last three years and every weekend is a new experience. It is like one big happy family at Club Sanuk and the locals love it here. There is a genuine warmth and feelgood factor inside the club and the atmosphere on the I Love Sunday party nights are first class.” Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…

1. Back to Club Sanuk

Alex Fielding and Holly Wilkinson, 2007

Photo: Christian Blake

2. Back to Club Sanuk

Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006

Photo: Submit

3. Club Sanuk

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk

Photo: Submit

4. Back to Club Sanuk

Blackpool FC players on a night out at Club Sanuk, 2007

Photo: Submit

