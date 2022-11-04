38 scenes from nights out at Club Sanuk in Blackpool right back to when it first opened in the 00s
Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following through the decade
By Claire Lark
59 minutes ago
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 4:40pm
It welcomed celebrities through its doors, was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights and he said: “It has been a magnificent adventure over the last three years and every weekend is a new experience. It is like one big happy family at Club Sanuk and the locals love it here. There is a genuine warmth and feelgood factor inside the club and the atmosphere on the I Love Sunday party nights are first class.” Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…
In case you missed them: 34 scenes from nights out at Blackpool town centre bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s - including Rumours and Yates's
20 incredible pictures from Zone at the Venue - the nightclub at the heart of Blackpool's Rave Scene in the 1990s
Page 1 of 10