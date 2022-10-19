News you can trust since 1873
This was the scene at J20's Last Laugh Comedy Search at the No 3 in Whitegate Drive, 2004
20 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs back to 1997 - including Ma Kellys, No 4 and Shenanigans

These are a random selection of photos between 1997 and 2010 which snapshot life in Blackpool pubs.

By Claire Lark
45 minutes ago

Our archives are full of photos of Blackpool's pubs, clubs and revellers reflecting a huge part of life in a seaside resort. There’ll be plenty more to come. But in the meantime, do you recognise anyone?

1. Blackpool Pub Life

Always a familiar scene on the prom - revellers at the popular Shenanigans bar

Photo: submit

2. Blackpool Pub Life

Ouch - Neil Spiers (left) and Rob Booth suffer the agony of having their chests waxed for Children In Need by Debbie Kenny and Julia Cope at the Clifton Arms, Blackpool in 1998

Photo: John Atkinson

3. Blackpool Pub Life

Steve Wilkinson, Chris Mabberley, Martin Hughes, Susan Potter, Lynn and Richard Lloyd at Ma Kellys

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Blackpool Pub Life

Tasha Lakin (left) and Katy Delaney at Ma Kelly's

Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool
