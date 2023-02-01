News you can trust since 1873
14 scenes of Blackpool promenade at its busiest when traffic caused gridlock in decades gone by

From Easter right through to the end of the Illuminations, driving along the promenade isn’t an option for locals, unless they are pretending to be tourists for a day.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 9:36am

The photos capture some great scenes on the Golden Mile and check out the cars, they are a blast from the past.

1. Bumper to bumper

Easter bank holiday in April 1995

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Bumper to bumper

This was April 1979, North Pier is in the background

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Bumper to bumper

This was the scene at South Shore in May 1966

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Bumper to bumper

Still busy just before Christmas in 1982 as the first snow of the season began to fall

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
