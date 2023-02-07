News you can trust since 1873
Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

These photos stir feelings of pure nostalgia and go right back in time to lost eras in Blackpool and elsewhere on the Fylde Coast.

By Claire Lark
55 minutes ago

Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.

1. Through the Years

View of Princess Street, South Shore, showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios

Photo: staff

2. Through the Years

Fieldings Mill comes down in 1959

Photo: staff

3. Through the Years

Crowded Blackpool beach in the 1960s

Photo: Staff

4. Through the Years

Coronation Street pictured on the first day of the two day 'Tradesmen's Holiday' in May 1955. Traditionally a time when local tradesmen took time off before the beginning of the Blackpool summer season.

Photo: staff

