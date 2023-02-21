News you can trust since 1873
15 stirring images of Blackpool streets which have been wiped from the map

When Houndshill Shopping Centre was built in the 1980s, several of Blackpool’s oldest streets disappeared to make way for it.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

They included Sefton Street, Tower Street, Water Street, Board Street and parts of Temple Street and Adelaide Street. We have managed to piece together most of this old section of the town through photos.

Euston Street was another to disappear in 1939 and stood where the old BHS building was. Sadly we have no photos of it – do you? Let us know. Other lost streets are featured too including a couple away from the town centre.

1. Lost from the Map

This was Sefton Street and was where Fylde Water Board stood. It occupied this site until its demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Photo from Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown

2. Lost from the Map

The police officer in this picture is looking at the spot where two bombs were found in a dustbin at the foot of Woolworth's building. The Tower is seen on the right and the street he is stood in, is long gone Heywood Street

3. Lost from the Map

Some of Revoe's oldest residents seen on May 1 1974 shortly before their homes in Ibbison Street, Blackpool were bulldozed. From left: Alice Radcliffe, Lilian Read, Gladys Williamson, Rose Jones, Dorothy Williamson, Doris Pickles and Joe O'Neill

4. Lost from the Map

This is Water Street in the old Hounds Hill district. The large building on the left was the Fylde Water Board office

