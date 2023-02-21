15 stirring images of Blackpool streets which have been wiped from the map
When Houndshill Shopping Centre was built in the 1980s, several of Blackpool’s oldest streets disappeared to make way for it.
By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
They included Sefton Street, Tower Street, Water Street, Board Street and parts of Temple Street and Adelaide Street. We have managed to piece together most of this old section of the town through photos.
Euston Street was another to disappear in 1939 and stood where the old BHS building was. Sadly we have no photos of it – do you? Let us know. Other lost streets are featured too including a couple away from the town centre.
