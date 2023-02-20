13 scenes of Houndshill Shopping Centre as it reshaped Blackpool town centre forever
The changing face of Blackpool town centre was well underway in these photos from four decades ago as the Houndshill ShoppingCentre took shape.
With a price tag of £5m, Houndshill was one of Britain’s most streamlined and modern shopping centres. It was built by John Laings and at the time comprised 40 shops, a restaurant and a coffee bar.
Work was on schedule when these photos were taken. The ground floor was progressing and well over half the service level was completed. Construction of the car park, which was a major development of the scheme, was also underway. Of course there have been many changes since to upgrade the shopping centre, but this is how it was when it all began.
