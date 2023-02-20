News you can trust since 1873
13 scenes of Houndshill Shopping Centre as it reshaped Blackpool town centre forever

The changing face of Blackpool town centre was well underway in these photos from four decades ago as the Houndshill ShoppingCentre took shape.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

With a price tag of £5m, Houndshill was one of Britain’s most streamlined and modern shopping centres. It was built by John Laings and at the time comprised 40 shops, a restaurant and a coffee bar.

Work was on schedule when these photos were taken. The ground floor was progressing and well over half the service level was completed. Construction of the car park, which was a major development of the scheme, was also underway. Of course there have been many changes since to upgrade the shopping centre, but this is how it was when it all began.

1. How Houndshill changed the landscape

Scaffolding goes up and workmen make progress with the shopping centre’s construction near Marks and Spencer

Photo: National World

2. How Houndshill changed the landscape

The Tower buildings provided inspiration for the extensive use of brick in the new Houndshill Shopping Centre

Photo: National World

3. How Houndshill reshaped the town centre

This is looking up Adelaide Street in October 1978

Photo: Submit

4. How Houndshill reshaped the town centre

Hounds Hill Centre Blackpool, shortly before it's official opening on August 29, 1980. Also in the pic is Alan Boyson's stainless steel frieze and ceiling lights

Photo: staff

