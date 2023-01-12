News you can trust since 1873
10 images which show Blackpool landmarks and buildings lost forever - through then and now contrast

In an ever changing landscape, it’s fascinating to rewind to remember the landmarks and buildings which were once an important part of our town.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

These images show some of the buildings which have been erased forever in recent times and what has replaced them. In some cases they are still open swathes of land but elsewhere the scenes have changed beyond recognition.

1. Scenes of change

The much-loved Yates' building in Talbot Square was fire ravaged. It is now replaced by a smart new Premier Inn

Photo: National World

2. Scenes of Change

Queens Park flats at Layton - the area is unrecognisable now with new housing

Photo: National World

3. Scenes of Change

The old Wilko building, which was also Finefare and Food Giant to name but a few - will see trams cut right through the site as part of the tram extension project

Photo: National World

4. Scenes of Change

The Tache Rock venue in Cookson Street is long gone and replaced by sophisticated buildings as part of Talbot Gateway

Photo: National World

Blackpool