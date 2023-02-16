12 pictures of Texstyle World - Blackpool's favourite soft furnishing store of the 1980s which ended up in flames
Texstyle World was a mum’s favourite.
By Claire Lark
10 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:41am
It was a bit like an early Dunelm Mill with all the soft furnishings to style a 1980s home. It was on Cherry Tree Road next to the former Hypermarket (where Asda is now) and opened in 1982 with a keen investment of £500k.
It quickly became a one-stop shop for wallpaper, curtains and bedding and sold all the trendy chintzy styles which the 80s is remembered for. But on March 19 1988 shoppers fled a massive blaze. It quickly engulfed the popular store and destroyed Storey’s Carpets next door. However it rose from the ashes and a brand new shop opened the following year. It continued through the 1990s but closed for good in 2003.
In case you missed them: 17 poignant scenes of Blackpool Central Station - the lost gateway to the resort for generations of tourists
Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 4