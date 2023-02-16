News you can trust since 1873
12 pictures of Texstyle World - Blackpool's favourite soft furnishing store of the 1980s which ended up in flames

Texstyle World was a mum’s favourite.

By Claire Lark
10 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:41am

It was a bit like an early Dunelm Mill with all the soft furnishings to style a 1980s home. It was on Cherry Tree Road next to the former Hypermarket (where Asda is now) and opened in 1982 with a keen investment of £500k.

It quickly became a one-stop shop for wallpaper, curtains and bedding and sold all the trendy chintzy styles which the 80s is remembered for. But on March 19 1988 shoppers fled a massive blaze. It quickly engulfed the popular store and destroyed Storey’s Carpets next door. However it rose from the ashes and a brand new shop opened the following year. It continued through the 1990s but closed for good in 2003.

