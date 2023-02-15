From those first fleeting glimpses of The Tower across Fylde fields, the trains chugged into the heart of Blackpool. The station was a stone’s throw from the beach and for tourists stepping out of the entrance for a first view of the sea brought much excitement, signalling the start of their holidays. The station was closed in 1964 under the Beeching Plan. It had been recommended that Blackpool North was closed but Blackpool Corporation successfully lobbied British Rail for central to be closed instead. They wanted the land vacant for lucrative redevelopment. These photos tap into memories of Central Station – it’s a lost era but a significant one in Blackpool’s history.