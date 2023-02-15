For millions, Blackpool Central Station was the gateway to the resort.
From those first fleeting glimpses of The Tower across Fylde fields, the trains chugged into the heart of Blackpool. The station was a stone’s throw from the beach and for tourists stepping out of the entrance for a first view of the sea brought much excitement, signalling the start of their holidays. The station was closed in 1964 under the Beeching Plan. It had been recommended that Blackpool North was closed but Blackpool Corporation successfully lobbied British Rail for central to be closed instead. They wanted the land vacant for lucrative redevelopment. These photos tap into memories of Central Station – it’s a lost era but a significant one in Blackpool’s history.
The rails which meant holiday happiness for millions lay vacant. This was November 5 1964, just days after the station closed for good
Photo: National World
Blackpool Central Station taken from an alternative perspective with the sea the background
Photo: National World
A lost moment in time as passengers wait for their connection. This was May 30 1955
Photo: National World
This photo adds some context to where the old station was in relation to the surrounding area. The station features prominently at the foot of the picture. A new multi-storey car park is top left and was nearing completion. The new police headquarters building was taking shape next to the car park where the trainlines would have run. The caption on the back of the photo talks about 'a proposed new road linking Central Drive with the promenade. In the background (left) is the old railway line which may become a new road link to the M55.' This was June 1973
Photo: National World