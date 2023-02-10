News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool memories: 13 picture gems which take you through the streets of South Shore in the 1980s

This clutch of nostalgic pictures take you back to South Shore in the 80s and 90s

By Claire Lark
12 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 9:07am

South Shore is its own proud community with several high streets and shops that many people will remember back to the days where they did their every day shopping, almost from their doorsteps. As it’s just a stone’s throw from the beach and in the shadows of two of Blackpool’s largest tourist attractions – the Pleasure Beach and Sandcastle - it’s still a thriving area.

1. South Shore Memories

Lytham Road, 1989

Photo: National World

2. South Shore Memories

This is Lytham Road looking towards Blackpool Tower from close to the junction with Worsley Road

Photo: Archive

3. South Shore Memories

Houstons, Chuk Lin House Cantonese and Knight Games in St Annes Road, 1990

Photo: National World

4. South Shore Memories

Bond Street in 1989. The New Seafood Restaurant to the right with shops spanning out on both sides in the distance

Photo: National World

