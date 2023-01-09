13 Blackpool buildings which were once treasured but now lost to history
Nothing lasts forever, or so they say.
By Claire Lark
9 hours ago
These buildings once stood proudly in Blackpool but fell victim to change. In some cases it was for the better but others were gems and should, arguably, have been treasured.
By no means exhaustive, the photos depict just some of Blackpool’s long gone buildings and which are still nostalgically talked about. They offer a glimpse into lost times.
