13 Blackpool buildings which were once treasured but now lost to history

Nothing lasts forever, or so they say.

By Claire Lark
9 hours ago

These buildings once stood proudly in Blackpool but fell victim to change. In some cases it was for the better but others were gems and should, arguably, have been treasured.

By no means exhaustive, the photos depict just some of Blackpool’s long gone buildings and which are still nostalgically talked about. They offer a glimpse into lost times.

Lost Buildings

In the shadow of the old bus station this was The Talbot Hotel, demolished in 1968. It would have certainly been an attraction, had it remained

Lost Buildings

The Co-operative Emporium's impressive facade gave way to an open air car park. This photo was in 1939

Lost Buildings

The Promenade and Talbot Square as it was in the mid 1950s. On the left is the Metropole Hotel, which remains. A couple of the buildings on the right are still there but the main focus of this photo is the impressive building in the middle which was EH Booths. It was replaced by a more modern structure in 1972 and is most well-known use is as nightclubs

Lost Buildings

The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street. The building was replaced by shops in 1987

