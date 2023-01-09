3. Lost Buildings

The Promenade and Talbot Square as it was in the mid 1950s. On the left is the Metropole Hotel, which remains. A couple of the buildings on the right are still there but the main focus of this photo is the impressive building in the middle which was EH Booths. It was replaced by a more modern structure in 1972 and is most well-known use is as nightclubs

Photo: staff