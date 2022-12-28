Blackpool North Pier: 23 rarely seen photos of the resort's oldest pier through the memorable decades of the 80s and 90s
North Pier will be 160 years old next year.
By Claire Lark
6 hours ago
It’s Blackpool's oldest pier and is steeped in history, memories and stories which echo through the decades. These photos snapshot a brief history in time through the 1980s and 90s.
