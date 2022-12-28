News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool North Pier: 23 rarely seen photos of the resort's oldest pier through the memorable decades of the 80s and 90s

North Pier will be 160 years old next year.

By Claire Lark
6 hours ago

It’s Blackpool's oldest pier and is steeped in history, memories and stories which echo through the decades. These photos snapshot a brief history in time through the 1980s and 90s.

1. North Pier 80s and 90s

Scenes from Blackpool North Pier bring the decades of the 80s and 90s into focus

Photo: National World

2. North Pier 80s and 90s

This unusual scene is from September 1982 when a light screen was constructed. Does anyone know what it was for?

Photo: National World

3. North Pier 80s and 90s

The Carousel - people have so many memories of this fairground ride at North Pier

Photo: National World

4. North Pier 80s and 90s

Anglers fishing from the jetty in August 1981

Photo: National World

