News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

15 pictures of Blackpool Transport and Ribble buses which will evoke feelings of 80s and 90s nostalgia - including the black and yellow Handy Bus

Most of us have relied on buses at some point in our lives whether to get to school, work or to the shops.

By Claire Lark
26 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 4:04pm

They are such a familiar sight on our streets and bind together a transport service which keeps Blackpool moving. And it’s only when looking at old pictures do we realise how they have changed, stirring feelings of nostalgia and recalling memories. Remember the yellow and black Handy Bus? They were a lifeline for people across the community because they could reach parts which double deckers couldn’t. And the bus depots and stations…

In case you missed them: 16 scenes to evoke memories of a very different Blackpool seafront in the 1990s

13 pictures of the iconic welcome to Blackpool arches and how they have changed through the decades

15 emotive images of pure Blackpool nostalgia which show places, people and moments in days gone by

1. Buses of the 80s and 90s

A scene from a busy Talbot Road bus station

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Buses of the 80s and 90s

People queuing in Talbot Road Bus

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Buses of the 80s and 90s

These yellow and black Handy Buses were such a familiar sight - they were the ones which nipped down the narrower streets and into far reaching parts of the community. This is a typical 1990s scene of Cleveleys Bus Station

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Buses of the 80s and 90s

Body Shop supervisor Mike Airey inspects some of the £1000 monthly vandalism at the Rigby Road depot in 1999. The seating fabric is a blast from the past!

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4