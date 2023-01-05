15 pictures of Blackpool Transport and Ribble buses which will evoke feelings of 80s and 90s nostalgia - including the black and yellow Handy Bus
Most of us have relied on buses at some point in our lives whether to get to school, work or to the shops.
By Claire Lark
26 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 4:04pm
They are such a familiar sight on our streets and bind together a transport service which keeps Blackpool moving. And it’s only when looking at old pictures do we realise how they have changed, stirring feelings of nostalgia and recalling memories. Remember the yellow and black Handy Bus? They were a lifeline for people across the community because they could reach parts which double deckers couldn’t. And the bus depots and stations…
In case you missed them: 16 scenes to evoke memories of a very different Blackpool seafront in the 1990s
Page 1 of 4