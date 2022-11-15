News you can trust since 1873
This was the end of September in 1998 as the season was coming to an end. An elderly couple are pictured by the pier enjoying an ice-cream - an absolute necessity when you're on holiday in Blackpool, even under gloomy skies
15 emotive images of pure Blackpool nostalgia which show places, people and moments in days gone by

A picture can say a thousand words.

By Claire Lark
39 minutes ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 11:38am

And these images snapshot Blackpool as a typical British seaside town. From ice-cream on the prom under beautiful blue skies – and still doing the same under the grey ones - to dodging waves, hot dog stalls and incredible turn-outs for the Illuminations switch-ons, they offer a broad view of Blackpool, capturing some of that nostalgic feel. There are old scenes from another era - and more recent ones - but cover times from at least a decade ago.

1. Moments in Time

Outside the arcades and burger stalls, this picture shows a busy Blackpool at night during the Illuminations in 2005

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid

2. Moments in Time

It's what it's all about - a group of children building sandcastles on the beach in 1965

Photo: George Freston

3. Moments in Time

The crowd eagerly anticipating the Lights Switch-On in 2010

Photo: Tony Woolliscroft

4. Moments in Time

Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands in July 1954

Photo: John Chillingworth

