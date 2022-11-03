10 heart-stopping scenes of workmen painting and repairing Blackpool Tower - in the days before health and safety
Don’t look down!
By Claire Lark
18 hours ago
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 8:03am
If you haven’t a head for heights, even looking at these might turn you to jelly - but this was how they looked after our amazing tower back in the day. Perched precariously between the iron girders, paint brushes in hand, these guys were just doing their day job. It’s incredible to think they carried out this kind of super-dangerous work without any safety equipment, but that’s how it was. There is one from the 1960s which looks like a harness might have been in place. But the others…
Was one of the workers a member of your family? We would love to hear the stories about how they carried out this work. If you can fill in the gaps, please get in touch [email protected]
