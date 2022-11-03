News you can trust since 1873
Two men working on a girder in Blackpool Tower in 1933. They seem as comfortable as if they were sat at a desk!
10 heart-stopping scenes of workmen painting and repairing Blackpool Tower - in the days before health and safety

Don’t look down!

By Claire Lark
18 hours ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 8:03am

If you haven’t a head for heights, even looking at these might turn you to jelly - but this was how they looked after our amazing tower back in the day. Perched precariously between the iron girders, paint brushes in hand, these guys were just doing their day job. It’s incredible to think they carried out this kind of super-dangerous work without any safety equipment, but that’s how it was. There is one from the 1960s which looks like a harness might have been in place. But the others…

Was one of the workers a member of your family? We would love to hear the stories about how they carried out this work. If you can fill in the gaps, please get in touch [email protected]

1. Tower Heights

Another lick of paint should do it. These workmen are almost as close as you can get to the flagpole on Blackpool Tower. They are strapped on. This was in the 1960s

Photo: Archive

2. Tower Heights

There's not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away at the top - 1953

Photo: Historical

3. Tower Heights

Workmen are seen here on the rods between the huge girders in 1958

Photo: staff

4. Tower Heights

Men 500ft up Blackpool Tower where repairs were being carried out. How did they actually get up there? The promenade and beach are clearly visible below

Photo: Fox Photos

