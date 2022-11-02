12 brilliant scenes of BMX kids in Blackpool bike hopping and pulling stunts in a craze which defined the 1980s
These brilliant pictures go right back to a craze which kids loved in the 1980s.
A BMX was on every boy’s wish list – whether it be a Mongoose Supergoose or Raleigh’s own Tuff Burner - they were a must have to show off their newly learned skills.
In Blackpool, kids were lucky enough to have their own bespoke BMX tracks for those bike hops, jumps and wheelies. They even met their BMX hero Andy Ruffell, who, at the tender ago of 16, was the British BMX champion. He took part in a demonstration at the Co-op Hypermarket, flinging himself on his bike over brave kids lying on the floor beneath him. Luckily there were no broken bones! Were you a BMX kid (or your brother?) Have a look at these memorable pictures…
