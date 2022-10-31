News you can trust since 1873
Club Sanuk Halloween fancy dress party in 2007

15 wicked scenes which capture spooky Halloween nights out at Blackpool bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s

Never a better reason to head into town than for a Halloween event - and Blackpool definitely knew how to do it.

By Claire Lark
6 hours ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 4:22pm

These pictures rewind to the 1990s and 2000s at Heaven and Hell, Club Sanuk and some of the resort’s pubs. There are some incredible costumes as well as pictures of brilliant events which were held to raise money for chairty, with a spooky twist of course. Are you pictured?

1. Out out at Halloween

Halloween at Club Sanuk in 2006

2. Out out at Halloween

This was 2006 at Club Sanuk

3. Out out at Halloween

Guilty Pleasures event for Halloween at The Residence, Poulton

4. Out out at Halloween

Lee Ingham as a character from Hellraiser and Julie Hardaker get ready for Halloween at Jellies nightclub in 2000

