39 scenes from nights out at Poulton-le-Fylde bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s - including Club L'Orange, Residence, The Hub and Lawdy's

These will take you right back to clubs and pubs in Poulton – the small town which comes alive at night.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 30th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:17 pm

Spanning three decades the scenes remember the trendiest places to be from the 90s right through to 2012 and they are the places you’ll remember. Lawdy Miss Clawdy’s, Club L’Orange, The Hub, Peppermint Lounge, the list goes on. See if you can spot yourself…

1. Poulton nightlife

Party-goers at the Hub Nightclub, 1999

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Poulton nightlife

The Edge in Hardhorn Road. Pictured from left: Natalie Law, Sadie Thorley, Ami Birkett, Kirsty Barker, Nikita Calvert, Lisa Rowland Picture by: Christian Blake

Photo: Christian Blake

3. Poulton nightlife

A packed Hub nightclub when it first opened in the 1990s

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Poulton nightlife

Club L'Orange, 1999

Photo: Bill Johnson

